WAVERLY — Norman “Norm” Shatzer, 78, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo.
He was born June 16, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., son of Charles and Zilpha (Gruber) Shatzer. He married Janice Pyer on Jan. 21, 1961, at First Baptist Church, Waverly.
Throughout his life, he lived in Illinois and Iowa. From 1959-61, Norm worked at Peters Gas Station, Nuss Hatchery; and from 1966-96 for the city of Waverly, from which he retired. After retirement, Norm volunteered for Waverly Health Center doing several different positions.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; his children, William (Jana) of Cedar Rapids, Alan (Karla) of La Crosse, Wis., and Janeen (Dave) Noel of Shell Rock; nine grandchildren, Jenna (Keith), Jacob (Keshia), Alie (Heath), Christina, Ty (Logan), Katie, Thomas (Claire), Lucas (Dana) and Kelsea (Tyler); 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlotte (Maurice) of Omaha, Neb.; a brother, Carroll of Hartley; former sister-in-law Virginia of Hampton; a brother-in-law, Bill of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Tom and Edna, and Charles and Florence; his parents; and a brother, Tommy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at First Baptist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and again for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the charity of donor’s choice.
Norm enjoyed traveling, taking walks and going out for meals. He very much enjoyed his children, grandchildren and all of his family. He was quite possibly the most loyal Cubs fan! He followed them his entire life and seeing his Cubs finally win the World Series in 2016 was a dream come true!
