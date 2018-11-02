Try 1 month for 99¢
Norman "Red" Speltz

LAWLER — Norman “Red” Speltz, 93, of Lawler, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 30.

He was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Rudolph, Wis., son of Ben and Marie (Mersch) Speltz. He married Marie Woods on Sept. 15, 1945, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Red worked at the Lawler Hardware Store, and later he and his brother Gordon purchased the Lawler hardware store, retiring in 1990. He served on Lawler’s town council and the parish council, was volunteer fire chief, a Knights of Columbus member and Boy Scout leader, worked hot dog nights and fireworks at Junko Park, and “flooded” the Lawler Park in the wintertime for ice skaters.

Survived by: four sons, Steve Speltz, Joe (Mary) Speltz, Jim Speltz and Tim (Deb) Speltz, all of Lawler; seven daughters, Connie (Paul) Deeny of Charles City, Cathy (John) Lechtenberg of Bettendorf, Norm (Dave) Creighton of Des Moines, Jenny (Bob) Mikota of Sigourney, Mary (Bryan) Mikota of De Pere, Wis., Theresa (Brian) Jirak of Piedmont, Okla., and Rose (James) Armstrong of Goodyear, Ariz.; 29 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora (Ray) Vobor of Cresco and Mary (Dennis) Buckendahl of New Hampton; two brothers, Gordon (Vonnie) Speltz of New Hampton and Cyril (Joan) Speltz of Minnesota; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Speltz of Cedar Rapids and Corrine Speltz of Palos Verdes, Calif.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three brothers, Ben, Arny, and Len Speltz; and a sister, Lorraine Ball.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Lawler, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 2, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church in Lawler. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, Lawler, is assisting.

Red worked hard and played hard, bowling, Lawler softball, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, cheering for the Cubs and Hawkeyes, water skiing, dancing with his beautiful wife, especially at the Inwood in Spillville. But always he came home, kissed his children, and put them to bed with a prayer on the way down the stairs.

