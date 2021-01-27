January 28, 1956-January 16, 2021
Norman “Norm” Eugene Montgomery, age 64, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
The son of Willie and Norma (Flowers) Montgomery, Norm was born on January 28, 1956, in Waterloo. After graduating from East High School in 1974, where he was a consensus all-state and All-American football selection, he followed his dream of continuing his football excellence by attending the University of Minnesota and later transferring to the University of Northern Iowa. Norm completed his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education at Northern Iowa and returned to Waterloo where he positively impacted the lives of many young people as a Corrections Officer with the Iowa Dept. of Corrections. He retired from the Dept. of Corrections after over 30 years of service. On May 14, 1994, he was united in marriage to Pauline Randolph.
Norm was an avid sports enthusiast and became an outstanding football and basketball referee. In his early years of coaching, he led his Ferguson Field Youth Baseball Team to a city championship. Norm took great pride in becoming an assistant football coach at East High, where he was able to guide and help develop the careers of his two younger brothers, Carl and Lew. Norm loved attending sports events, traveling, and spending time with his lifelong friends and family. He was a loving, caring husband, friend and father. He never met a person he did not like. In addition to being recognized as one of Waterloo’s finest high school athletes, Norm will also be remembered for his great sense of humor, generosity, and community service.
He is survived by wife, Pauline Montgomery; three sons, Norman Jones of Waterloo, Kortez and Keondre (Roddrea) Montgomery both of Indianapolis, Indiana; a step-son Frank Howard of Waterloo; step-daughter Reygan (Bill) Freeney of Maryland; his mother, Norma Montgomery of Waterloo; four brothers, Will (Loleta) of Cedar Falls, Cornelius of Waterloo, Carl (Michon) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Lew (Stacey) of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Christy Montgomery of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; thirteen grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Willie Montgomery, Sr.; nephew, Lucas Montgomery; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family services will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home located at 400 South St in Waterloo (319) 234- 6274. The funeral will be live streamed on our Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7 00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Memorials can be directed to 202 Ash St., Waterloo, IA 50703.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
