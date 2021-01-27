January 28, 1956-January 16, 2021

Norman “Norm” Eugene Montgomery, age 64, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.

The son of Willie and Norma (Flowers) Montgomery, Norm was born on January 28, 1956, in Waterloo. After graduating from East High School in 1974, where he was a consensus all-state and All-American football selection, he followed his dream of continuing his football excellence by attending the University of Minnesota and later transferring to the University of Northern Iowa. Norm completed his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education at Northern Iowa and returned to Waterloo where he positively impacted the lives of many young people as a Corrections Officer with the Iowa Dept. of Corrections. He retired from the Dept. of Corrections after over 30 years of service. On May 14, 1994, he was united in marriage to Pauline Randolph.