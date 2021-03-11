June 9, 1936-March 8, 2021

APLINGTON-Norman Lee Eiklenborg, age 84, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Joe and Etta (Rieter) Eiklenborg on June 9, 1936, at home south of Austinville, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from the Aplington High School in 1954.

On September 1, 1955, Norman was united in marriage with Sylvia Jean Riebkes at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Aplington and later moved and farmed southwest of Aplington. Through the years he also drove milk truck for Bordens, worked at Universal Industries for a short time and John Deere for 29 years, retiring in 1997. During this time their house burned down and Norman helped build the new house and did the finishing work as well. In 2003 they built a new home and moved to town in Aplington.

Norman was an active and faithful member of First Reformed Church in Aplington, where he had served as a deacon and was a former youth group leader with Sylvia. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, bowling and participating in bowling tournaments. Norman and Sylvia very much enjoyed traveling in their motor home mainly in the Midwest. Norman had built a tractor from the bottom up which he was very proud of. He loved spending time with his family and especially attending his grandchildren’s events.