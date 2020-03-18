(1935—2020)
DUMONT — Norman L. Brown, 84, of Dumont, died Sunday, March 15, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
He was born April 16, 1935, in rural Butler County, son of Archie C. and Mina D. (Groen) Brown. Norman graduated from Dumont Community High School in 1952. He attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette. He married El “gene” Davis on Oct. 8, 1958, in Aredale. Norman worked as a farmer, salesman, and owned and operated the Hwy. Cafe in Dumont.
Norman was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Parish in Dumont.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Tammy (Eddie) Malate of Milpitas, Calif., Janet (Jack) Swanson of Arlington, and Toni Brown (Michael Wilson) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Garett (Sheeree) Malate, Kyla Jo Malate, Haley (Ryan) Malate-Parrette, and Drew (Charlene) Malate, all of California; Cole (Brenda) Swanson of Marion, Clay Swanson of Cedar Rapids, Cade Swanson of Des Moines, and Meg Swanson of Cedar Falls; great-grandchildren, Graham, Simone, Cru Kamea, U’ilani, Nathan, and Dean, all of California, and Aria of Marion.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont with burial in Dumont Cemetery in Dumont. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 18, at the funeral home.
He enjoyed listening to southern gospel music, watching television, cheering for the UNI Panthers and Iowa Hawkeyes, organizing Class of ‘52 reunions, and making early morning phone calls to wish people birthday and anniversary greetings. Norm never met a stranger and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.
