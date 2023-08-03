Sept. 23, 1933—Aug. 1, 2023

LA PORTE CITY—Norman H. “Norm” Boeckmann, 89, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. He was born September 23, 1933, in Bremer County, the son of Herman and Meta Hartman Boeckmann. He married Ramona “Monie” Eickelberg on November 29, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 15 years.

Norm worked as a machinist for John Deere Co. for 32 years, retiring in 1991, and then for Spence Fertilizer for many years.

He was a proud member of the UAW Local 838. Norm and Monie were active La Porte City American Lutheran Church members, where he served on the Church Council.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Monie of La Porte City; two sons: Alan Boeckmann of La Porte City, Mike (MaryAnn Miller) Boeckmann of Allison; a daughter, Pamela Steffen of Des Moines; four grandchildren: Chad (Kate) Steffen of Altoona, Mark (Michelle Van Dorn) Steffen of Cedar Falls, Taylor (Tyler) Brinkman of Bristow, Maggie (Terry Davis) Boeckmann of Allison; six great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jordan, Lindsey, Kaley, Brecken, and Krayton; a sister, Ruth Rowe of Fredericksburg; half brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Eickelberg of MN; and a half sister-in-law, Ann (Chris) Vanos of AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Fred and Roy Boeckmann; and two sisters: Maxine Wedeking, and Marion Scharnhorst.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke in LaPorte City is in charge of arrangement 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.