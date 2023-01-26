March 8, 1949-January 23, 2023

INDEPENDENCE-Norman F. Fischels, 72, of Independence, IA passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home in Independence, IA.

Norman was born on March 8, 1949, in Independence, IA, the son of Vincent M. and Helen M. (Schmitz) Fischels. He grew up on his parent’s farm in rural Independence, IA, where he learned everything he knew about taking care of animals and the land. He was a 1967 graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Independence, IA. On March 5, 1969, he joined the United States Army. He served in the Eighth Infantry Division of the Eighth Army during the Korean Conflict, and he developed into an effective leader and rose to the rank of Sargent in just over a year in the service. He returned to Iowa in the fall of 1970 and went back to farming with his parents.

On June 20, 1981, Norman married Anne Marie Bogge at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. They made their home together on his family south of Independence. Together they had three children, Andrew, Bridget, and Tiffany. Anne passed away on November 11, 2001.

Norman married Marlys (Burgmann) Wolfensperger on August 18, 2006, in Independence. They farmed together until Normans’ retirement in 2016. During their retirement, they enjoyed traveling the world together.

Norman is survived by his wife Marlys Fischels, his three children; Andrew Fischels, Bridget Fischels, and Tiffany Fischels, four step-children, Rod Wolfensperger, Ryan Wolfensperger, Lisa (Jon) Jaschen, and Dee (Andy) Lasnetski, a granddaughter, Skylar Fischels, his twelve step-grandchildren, Levi, Ivan, Teal, Oz, and Gunner Wolfensperger, Zaraih, Zinnia, Olivia, and Kayla (Nathan Karlman) Jaschen, Emily, Kaden, and Caleb Lasnetski, a brother, Raymond Fischels, six sisters; Barbara (Dennis) Lindsay, Donna (Carl Clayton) Fischels-Clayton, Theresa (Gary) Corkery, Susie (Greg) Alber, Marian Beckett, and Helen (Paul) Temeyer, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Helen Fischels, his first wife Anne Fischels in 2001, a brother Dale Fischels, and a brother-in-law, Gene Beckett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. A rosary will be said at 3:45 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM on Friday.

