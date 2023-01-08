June 10, 1934-January 3, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Norman Eugene Zischke, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away on January 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 10, 1934, in Hendricks, Minnesota, son of Edmund & Augusta (Wollmuth) Zischke. Norm graduated from high school in Clear Lake, South Dakota, after which he served abroad in the US Army. Upon his discharge, he attended South Dakota State University, earning a Master of Science in Agronomy. On April 17, 1960, he married Mervetta “Mimi” Oetken in Akron, Iowa. They moved to Cedar Falls in 1963, where Norm worked as an Area Farm Loan Manager for Equitable Life of New York, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service.

Norm was very involved throughout Cedar Falls. He was an avid gardener, master tinkerer, devoted family man, and proud dog owner (Bella) despite his initial surprise and dismay. Norman served on various committees and boards: Cedar Falls Tree Board and an AA member/ sponsor for 37 years. He was strong in his faith and honorably served in multiple positions within St. John Lutheran Church.

Norm is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mimi; daughter, Lynn (Dave) Zischke-Conley of Huxley; son, Ward (Mary) Zischke of Sparta, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Tyler (Sarah) Conley and Corinne (Andrew) Conley; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lola Braaten and Wanda Zischke.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Craig Conley; and his sister, Gail Fritz.

Norm’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Visitation the evening prior, January 9, from 4 – 6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, both in Cedar Falls. Per his wishes, Norm will be cremated following services. Please leave Condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome@cfu.net and direct Memorials to the Family for Future Designation or Retrieving Freedom in Waverly.