June 14, 1932-May 27, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Norman Eugen Andersen, 88, of Cedar Falls passed away May 27, 2021 at The Western Home where he resides. Norman was born June 14, 1932 to Elmer and Della (Rush) Andersen in Osceola, Iowa. He served in the army from 1952 to 1954 and retired from the Illinois Central Railroad in 1974. He is survived by a son David (Nancy) Andersen and Kathi Monnig, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two grandsons. Memorial services are pending. Memorial donations can be made in Norman’s name to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.