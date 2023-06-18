August 16, 1952-April 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Norman E. Ussery, 70, of Waterloo, Iowa died at home April 5, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Miami, FL August 16, 1952 to Donald E. Jones and Bette Lou (Halverson) Ussery Christensen, and adopted by Emerson Ussery. He was raised in Christiansted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands by his mother and stepfather Christian Christensen.

Norman graduated Salutatorian from St. Joseph High School in Frederiksted, St. Croix. He received a B.A. from Duke University and found his love for performing arts while working summers at Unto These Hills and Carolina Regional Theater in Durham, NC.

He began a lifelong career in the theatre, both behind the scenes and on stage. He was the Managing Artistic Director at Island Center in St. Croix and the founding director of Pistarckle Theater in St. Thomas, USVI. Norman then served as Director at Williamsport Community Arts Center in Pennsylvania; Executive Director at Theatre Tallahassee in Florida; Executive Director at Twin City Stage in Winston-Salem, NC; Executive Director at Theatre Arlington in Texas; and Executive Director at Waterloo Community Playhouse / Black Hawk Children’s Theatre. For his final production, he was director of the musical “Always, Patsy Cline” in Waterloo last fall after retiring from management.

Norman enjoyed international travel, all forms of art and, in recent years, online word puzzles. He supported Actors Equity for more than 41 years and was a member of Waterloo Rotary Club for six years. He was active in recovery communities across the country, both in person and online, celebrating more than 30 years of sobriety.

Norman was preceded in death by his birth parents and adoptive father. He is survived by stepfather Christian Christensen of St. Croix; former longtime partner William R. Gilleran of Pensacola, FL; stepsisters Lisa and Essie Christensen and Shelby (Jones) Simonini; stepbrothers David and Bryan Christensen; and many more members of step-families.

Norman will be remembered as a gentle soul, creative thinker, good negotiator and compassionate collaborator, as well his perfect verbal enunciation that can only come from a lifetime in the theatre (and a childhood in the Virgin Islands where nuns demanded perfect English in school.)

A Celebration of Life will be held on the stage of Waterloo Community Playhouse in the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial, on Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Walker Building. Memorial donations may be made to Waterloo Community Playhouse, 224 Commercial, Waterloo IA 50701, or the community theatre of your choice.