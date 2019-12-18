{{featured_button_text}}
Norman Meyers

Norman C. Meyers

(1929-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Norman “Norm” Clair Meyers, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Elizabeth Martin Health Center—Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

He was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Harmony, Minn., son of John C. Meyers and Olive (Liester) Meyers. He married Rose E. Midthus Feb. 25, 1952, in Cresco; she preceded him in death July 16, 2001.

Norm graduated from Harmony High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years and served in the Korean War. He was employed for 38 years at Rath Packing Co. until it closed. He then worked several jobs until retiring in 1992 from National By-Products.

He was an active member of the Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31 and a member of the Honor Guard.

Survived by: his son, Gary (Judy) Meyers of Cedar Falls; grandson, Greg (Bea) Meyers of Auburn‚ Ala.; three great-grandsons, Peyton, Hayden, and Taylan; two stepsisters, Geri Ott of Denver, and Mildred Ellingson of Rochester‚ Minn.; and many nieces and nephews in Iowa and Minnesota.

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife; stepfather, Leo McGee; two sisters, June Cannon and Betty Shumate; two brothers, John and Dean Meyers; and four stepbrothers, Leo Jr., Ron, Lyola and Willis McGee.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military rites will be directed by Evansdale AMVETS Post No. 31. Visitation from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Norm loved to watch his Cubs and Hawkeyes. He loved to be in the stands cheering on his grandsons and their friends in school and club sports. But most of all Norm loved serving in the Honor Guard and what it means to those who served our country.

