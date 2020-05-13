Norma Zummak
Norma Zummak

Norma Zummak

Norma Zummak

(1924-2020)

READLYN -- Norma Zummak, 95, of Readlyn, died Sunday, May 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from a stroke.

She was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Readlyn, daughter of Emil and Bertha (Steidler) Spier. She attended country school near Sumner. Norma married Lorenz Zummak on Sept. 23, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, Sumner. He died Aug. 11, 2001. Norma and Lorenz farmed dairy cows, hogs and chickens for many years in the Readlyn and Sumner area.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Survivors: a brother, Lavern Spier of Sumner; and nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Lorenz Zummak; a sister, Dorothy Spier who passed away at age 7; and a sister-in-law, Betty Spier.

Services: Funeral services will be limited to immediate family and will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn; burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Flowers, memorials and cards may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home and will be given to the family.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com

She was blessed to celebrate her 95th birthday at Pizza Ranch with 40 friends and family present. She loved her little dog “Tiny” who will share her journey to Heaven with her. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her friends.

Service information

May 16
Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00AM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn
205 Highland Ave.
P.O. Box 127
Readlyn, IA 50668
