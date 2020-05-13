× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1924-2020)

READLYN -- Norma Zummak, 95, of Readlyn, died Sunday, May 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from a stroke.

She was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Readlyn, daughter of Emil and Bertha (Steidler) Spier. She attended country school near Sumner. Norma married Lorenz Zummak on Sept. 23, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, Sumner. He died Aug. 11, 2001. Norma and Lorenz farmed dairy cows, hogs and chickens for many years in the Readlyn and Sumner area.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Survivors: a brother, Lavern Spier of Sumner; and nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Lorenz Zummak; a sister, Dorothy Spier who passed away at age 7; and a sister-in-law, Betty Spier.

Services: Funeral services will be limited to immediate family and will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn; burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Flowers, memorials and cards may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home and will be given to the family.