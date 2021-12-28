August 1, 1943-December 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Norma Louise McCombs, 78, Waterloo, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born August 1, 1943 in Sioux Falls, SD to the late Harold and Bonnie (Lewis) Hennings. Norma graduated from Waterloo West High School and later Waterloo School for Practical Nursing. Norma married Kenneth McCombs on July 2, 1960 in Waterloo. She worked as an LPN for 32 years at Covenant Medical Center in the Nursery and NICU loving every minute of it. The couple celebrated 56 loving years together prior to Kenneth’s death in 2016.

Norma dearly loved her family and cherished any time spent with them. She loved family and friends, was extremely generous and had the biggest heart.

She is survived by her loving children, Todd (Rhonda) McCombs, Jody McCombs and Susie (Jeff) Galpin; grandchildren, Travis (Kassidy), Jared, Jordan, Brandon, Bailey and Kennedy; 4 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sons, Ricky Lee and Jerry LeRoy McCombs; step-father, Earl Lambert and brother, William Lambert.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home from 5:00—7:00 PM. There will be a private graveside committal at Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.