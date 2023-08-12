Norma Lea Ewins

November 16, 1925 - August 6, 2023

MARION - Norma Lea Ewins, 97 died peacefully Sunday August 6, 2023 at Terrace Glenn nursing home in Marion.

Norma was born on November 16, 1925, the oldest daughter of Charles and Alva Sterner. Norma graduated from Sloane Wallis high school in Waterloo 1944. She worked various jobs during high school, ending as a "Rosie the Riveter" making muntions for the war effort at Chamberlin company.

With the end of the war and the return of the soldiers, she soon married John Ewins in January 1946. They had two children, Perry in 1946 and a daughter Shelley in 1952. Throughout her life Norma loved caring for people. She was always the "go to" person in the neighborhood and family for medical advice and care of neighborhood kids, fixing their minor wounds.

In 1964 Norma fulfilled a lifelong dream of graduating from nursing school to become an LPN. She worked many fulfilling years at Schiotz hospital. She was a lifelong member of Easter Star and was very active in PTA and other school activities. Norma and John semi-retired and moved to Missouri where they built a log home and enjoyed many years with all the friends they made. Upon fully retiring they moved to Green Valley, AZ to enjoy the warmer climate.

In Aug. of 2007 her beloved husband of 61 years passed followed by her daughter Shelley in 2017. Norma moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be closer to her son Perry and daughter-in-law Lois. Norma lived a long, full and happy life until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters Glenace (Earl) Murray, Dorla Gielau, Marie Sterner and her daughter Shelley. She is survived by her son Perry (Lois), brother Jack (Joyce) Sterner, two granddaughters Jenny Beckmann and Beth (Ryan) Stokes, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Private services are pending.