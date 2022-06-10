December 20, 1927-June 6, 2022

HUDSON-Norma L. Steimel, 94, of Hudson, died Monday, June 6th, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

She was born on December 20, 1927, in Hudson to Charles and Clara Witry Cavanaugh. Norma graduated from Hudson High School in 1945. She married William P. Steimel on April 19, 1949 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Blessing).

Norma was a lifelong farmer with her husband, and raised four daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being outside. Norma strove to celebrate life every day. She was a member of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Reinbeck, IA.

Survivors include: daughters, Paula Steimel of Hudson, Kathleen (Kate) Steimel of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Hoodjer of Janesville, Brian (Mark) Rowe-Barth of Ames, Lisa Yusko of Norman, OK, Elizabeth Yusko of Cedar Rapids, and Matthew (Eulalia) Yusko of Edmond, OK; two great grandsons, Jared and Tyler Hoodjer, one great granddaughter, Isabella Yusko; son-in-law Mark Yusko of Cedar Falls, niece Sarah (Richard) Beckel of Waterloo, and many other family members.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her brothers Erwin and Harry Cavanaugh, her husband, daughters Julia A. Barth and Mary Ellen Yusko, son-in-law Donald W. Barth, sister-in-law Mary Lee Garrison, brother-in-law Carl E. Garrison, nephew Michael Cavanaugh.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church-Holy Family Parish (21275 U Avenue, Reinbeck, IA), with burial at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Blessing. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass on Monday. The mass will be live streamed on the St. Gabriel Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice’s “We Honor Military Vets” Quilt Project, Hickory Hills Park, or Camp Courageous.

