DENVER-Norma L Smith 89 of Denver, IA, died at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born February 15, 1932 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Elmer and Martha Halderson Bryant. She attended Chicago schools, graduated from Eureka College in 1954 and received her Master's in Education from the University of North Texas. Norma married George C. Smith in 1952. Norma was primarily an elementary school teacher, also taught remedial reading to middle schoolers and spent time interior decorating. She was a member of the Garden Club of Silver City, NM, Unitarian Universalists of Silver City, and attended Waterloo First United Methodist Church for the last six years. She had a love for decorating, landscaping, art, traveling, walking and New Mexico. She and George moved across the country, beautifying America one house at a time. Survived by daughter, Sally (Ollie) Thurman, Denver; sons, Scott (Rhonda) Smith‚ Ardmore‚ OK and Tim Smith‚ Los Angeles‚ CA; six grandchildren: Audrey VanKamen, Darcie Thurman, Martha Tucker, Keefer Thurman, David Smith, and Jordan Smith; eight great grandchildren: Amelia VanKamen, Olivia VanKamen, Miles VanKamen, Lillian Tucker, India Smith, Everly Smith, Ephriam Smith and Mable Smith. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and two sisters, Neva Millonas and Lillian Bryant. A family service will take place in New Mexico at a later date with inurnment at Memory Lane Cemetery, Silver City. Memorials to Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.