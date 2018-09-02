WAUCOMA — Norma Kathleen Adams, 94, of Waucoma, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Jackson Junction, daughter of Albert and Glenn (Woodruff) Tomasek. She married Jack Adams on Aug. 20, 1947. He died Sept. 26, 2015.
She graduated from Waucoma Public High School in 1941. After high school, she worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for several years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the church choir. Norma was a founder of the community Reading Circle Group and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survived by: 11 children, William (Juanita Kuboushek) Adams of Spillville, Kathleen (Edward) Curry of McHenry, Ill., Rebecca Searcy of Decorah, Samuel (Bonita Benz) Adams of Spillville, Geraldine “Gerry” Garles of Fairfield, John (Diana Knittle) Adams of Eugene, Ore., Scott (Jeanie Busta) Adams and Bruce (Lolita Kouboushek) Adams, both of Waucoma, James (Julie White) Adams of Missouri Valley, Jeffry (Judy Zoulek) Adams of Spillville and Edna (Albert) Stahley of Waucoma; 32 grandchildren, Benjamin Adams, Samantha Nolte, Karl Curry, Christine Cliff, Joel Curry, Adam, Scott and Michael Searcy, Emily Pennington, Cara Kidder, Kaitlyn Erickson, Samuel Garles, Diana Weishaar, Christopher Adams, Elizabeth Edwards, Nathaniel Adams, Nicole Collins, Jaqueline Watne, Kathleen, Joseph, Joshua, Mason and Sara Adams, Chelsea Moody, Ethan Adams, Melissa Gosse, Amanda Stahley, Jessica Gale, Sarah and Julie Stahley; 27 great-grandchildren with four more on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a granddaughter, Angel Adams; a grandson, William Jiho Adams; a brother, Albert (Helen Lynch) Tomasek; three sisters, Dorothy (Roger) Thompson, Edna (Frank) Crum Joyce (Glen) Peterson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waucoma, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before services at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Waucoma, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Norma was a very dedicated and generous homemaker who worked and lived with pride for her dear husband and eleven children, all of whom she was extremely proud of. She will be deeply missed by many.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.