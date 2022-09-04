Norma Jean (Smith) Warren
December 29, 1938-August 25, 2022
Norma Jean (Smith) Warren, 83, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Care Initiatives Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
She was born December 29, 1938, in Austinville, Iowa to Henry Smith Jr and Minnie (Kuper) Smith. Norma attended Aplington Community School graduating with the class of 1957.
Norma was kind and loving and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Norma is survived by her brother, Gary (Nancy Ontjes) Smith of Flower Mound, TX; her sister, Deb Holm of Cedar Falls, IA; nephews – Jeffrey (Kay Walker) Smith of Bentonville, AR; Mark (Laura Piccolo) Smith of Double Oak, TX; Jason Holm of Waterloo, IA; nieces—Sandra (David) Rigney of Lindale, TX; Lori (Kyle) Larson of Cedar Falls, IA; Seven Great Nephews; Seven Great Nieces; One Great Grand nephew and One Great Grand Niece.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Redman Funeral & Cremations Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington.
