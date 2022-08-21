April 21, 1939-August 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Norma Jean Montgomery, 83 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Oak Park Estates, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on April 21, 1939, daughter of William “Big Son” and Addie Louise Curry Flowers. She married Willie B. Montgomery on March 16, 1961 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2018.

Mrs. Montgomery worked for the Waterloo Community Schools as a bus driver. She was also employed by Black Hawk-Buchanan Head Start where she worked as a bus driver and later as a teacher’s aide, retiring on May 1, 2004.

She is survived by her daughter, Christy Montgomery of Milwaukee, Wis.; four sons, Will (Loleta) of Cedar Falls, Cornelius of Waterloo, Carl (Michon) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Lew (Stacey) of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Lonnie Flowers of Waterloo and Charles Flowers of Davenport; two sisters, Mary Johnson and Margaret Flowers, both of Waterloo; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Montgomery is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her son, Norman Montgomery; a grandson, Lucas Montgomery; a brother William Flowers, Jr.; and a sister in infancy, Betty Flowers.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a Time of Sharing at 5:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorials can be directed to the family at the home of Will Montgomery, 2327 Barkwood Drive, Cedar Falls IA 50613.