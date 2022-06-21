August 15, 1928-June 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Norma Jean Miller, 93, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home. She was born August 15, 1928, in Hazleton the daughter of Frank and Clara (Ott) Chase.

Norma grew up on a farm, graduated from high school, and worked at Rath Packing Co. When WWII ended, she met a Marine, Harry Dale Miller and they were united in marriage on April 27, 1947, in Oelwein; he preceded her in death on January 8, 1995. They resided in Waterloo their entire life raising four children. They enjoyed fishing, camping, country music and gardening. They were lifetime members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Norma loved life, watching game shows, and writing daily in her journal. She also enjoyed creating her own games on any given holiday for the family to play … just so she could give out prizes.

She is survived by: three sons, Randy (Dawn) of Waterloo, Garry (Peggy) of Waterloo, and Tim (Janet) of St. Peters, MO; a daughter, Julie Reuter of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Kori (Rob) Coombs, Lindy McDaniel, Joel (Angie) Miller, Sarah (Andy) Snyder, Jamie (Brad) White, Jennifer (Dan) Prudlow, Cesli (Justin) Brandt and Jared (Dena Wygle) Reuter; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, LaVonne Proctor of Oelwein.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Loraine, Richard, and Kenneth Chase.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Locke at Tower Park and an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.