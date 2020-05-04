(1928-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Norma “Jean” Klein, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 3, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Tom and Betty Murphy McGrane. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School. She married James “Jim” Klein on June 18, 1951, in Waterloo; he died Jan. 11, 1986.
Jean was employed by Stuarts Women’s Clothing Store, later Jean Nicole for 23 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Survivors: three daughters, Diane Stoffregen (Tony Anderson) of Waterloo, Mary Beth (Max) Kirk of Cedar Falls, and Karen (Mike) Jones of Waterloo; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Anders of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Betty Winninger; a son-in-law, Bill Stoffregen; and brothers-in-law, Larry Winninger and Chuck Anders.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Private family graveside services will be held in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements, 319-233-3146.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephan Ave. Waterloo, IA 50701, or NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave. Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
A stranger to her is just a friend she hasn’t met yet.
