April 15, 1937-December 3, 2020

Norma Jean Gustafson, 83 years old of Nixa, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cox Hospital.

Norma was born in Washington, Iowa April 15, 1937 to George & Ruth (Syfert) Stansbery.

She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1956.

Norma married Robert Gustafson May 15, 1965, moving to Waterloo, Iowa. Raising three daughters and working for the Waterloo School District in the school’s cafeteria.

In 1993 Norma and Robert retired and moved to Nixa, Missouri.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brothers Donald & Duane Stansbery, and son-in-law Charles Swender.

Survivors include daughters; Karolyn Swender of Waterloo, Iowa & Karla (Mike) Ray of Republic, Missouri. Sister; Lois (Loren) Schmitz and brother Gary (Lynn) Stansbery all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Grandchildren; Duane Swender of Waterloo, Iowa, Melissa Ray (Adam Kram) of Republic, Missouri and Mason ( Laura) Ray of Lenexa, Kansas; Great Granddaughters; Londyn (who lovingly named Norma G.G.), Paisley and Athena. Her beloved dog Buddy and many friends that she considered family.

Norma will be joining her late husband Robert in the Veteran’s Wall at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.