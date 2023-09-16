Norma Jean Frost, a radiant soul of 80 years, passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2023, in South Bend Indiana. She was born in Waterloo Iowa on July 20, 1943, to the late Joseph Phillips and Matilda (Kass) Phillips.

Norma graduated from Columbus High School in 1961. She began her career as an administrative assistant in the counseling office at Price Laboratory School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she was employed from 1972 through 1985. Norma was very proud of her contributions at The University of Notre Dame Counseling Center from 1993 until her retirement. A woman of immense love and kindness, Norma was known for her warm personality and bright smile which would light up a room. She invested those qualities into the lives of her family who will remember her fondly.

Norma’s legacy lives on in her daughters, Kimberly and Dawn Frost of South Bend, her son Troy of Lake Arrowhead California, four loving grandchildren, Jessica Johnston, Ashley Frost, Sage Gonzalez and Ophelia Simms, and two adorning great granddaughters Veronica Johnston and Zoe Frost. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Voyek of Waverly Iowa, and two brothers, Robert (Patricia) Phillips of Kyle Texas, and Charles (Mary) Phillips of Gilbertville Iowa.

Norma was predeceased by her husband, and love of her life Vernon Frost, and her brother William Phillips. Her lessons and love she left behind will forever remain present in those whose lives she touched.

Palmer Funeral Home- Guisinger Chaple S, Michigan St., South Bend, is helping the family with arraignments. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life are being planned for a later date in Iowa.