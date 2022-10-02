Norma Jean Buck
July 28, 1936-September 29, 2022
TRAER-Norma Jean Buck, 86 of Sunrise Hill Care and Rehab Center, Traer, formerly of Evansdale, died Thursday, September 29, at the care center.
She was born July 28, 1936 in Iowa City, daughter of Hugh and Mildred Joeger Buck. She married Richard Hockey in Waterloo and they were later divorced.
Norma was employed with Cedar Falls Schools as a custodian at North Cedar Elementary and later worked for John Deere.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School. Norma taught quilling at the Waterloo Senior Center and also enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family.
She is survived by: six children, Richard (Shirley) Hockey, Jr. of New Braunsfel, Texas, Steven (Doris) Hockey of Maquoketa, Iowa, Tracey (James) Estal of Evansdale, Michael (Stacy) Hockey of Sutherland, Iowa, Mark (Linda) Hockey of Waterloo and Gary (Wanda) Hockey of Des Moines; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Buck of Minnesota; two sisters, Kay Erickson of Cresco and Carol Metcalf of Henderson, Nev.
Preceded in death by: a son, Neil Hockey in infancy; four brothers, Richard, Harry, Paul and Hugh Buck; and two sisters, Margaret Krambeer and Mary Horsfal.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Inurnment will be at a later date.
A memorial/luncheon will be held Saturday, October 8 at 817 Central Avenue in Evansdale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
