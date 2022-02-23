Norma Jane Boyken

March 17, 1937-February 20, 2022

Norma Jane Boyken, 84, of Waterloo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

She was born March 17, 1937, in Steamboat Rock, the daughter of Francis J. and Anna Studer Priske. She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1954.

Norma married Arthur D.W. “Art” Boyken on September 20, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Eldora; he died November 22, 2015.

Following her high school graduation, Norma moved to Waterloo at age 17 and took a job at Rath Meat Packing where she worked in Administration for several years. After marriage, she spent her time raising their two daughters.

Norma enjoyed volunteering by serving lunch at the Salvation Army, delivering Meals on Wheels, Hospitality House and St. Edward Catholic School. She had a green thumb and was a meticulous gardener tending to her many vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and scrapbooking.

She was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church frequently providing rides to fellow parishioners for Sunday Mass.

Norma is survived by two daughters, Bridget (John) Bunge of Waterloo and Shannon (Jerry) Rutter of Lakeville, MN; and four grandchildren: Garrett (Olivia) and Gabrielle Bunge, and Madison and Morgan Rutter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers: Bill, Bob, and James Priske; two sisters, Julia Little and Marge Moline; and many dear friends.

Memorial Services at 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St. with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Edward Catholic Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.