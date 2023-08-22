Visitation 3:30 – 7:00, Monday, August 21st, White Funeral Home, Jesup. Catholic Daughters Rosary 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service 7:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Visitation continues for an hour before services Tuesday at the church. Memorial donations directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, Jesup Public Library, or charity of donor’s choice, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com