November 28, 1936-June 1, 2023

WATERLOO-Norma J. Pries, 86 of Waterloo, Iowa, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, with family at her side.

Norma was born November 28, 1936, in Graettinger, Iowa, the daughter of George and Gladys Michael Munson. Norma graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She married James L. Pries on June 5, 1955, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Norma is survived by her three children: Kathy (Roy) McDonald of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lynn (Jeff) Hopkins of Madison, Wisconsin, and David (Ronda) Pries of Littleton, Iowa; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Dorothy Baker.

She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Pries; her parents George F. Munson and Gladys Michael Munson and her brother Gerald Munson.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The family will greet friends and family from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187