 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma J. (Nitzschke-Hall) Petersen

  • 0
Norma J. (Nitzschke-Hall) Petersen

Norma J. (Nitzschke-Hall) Petersen

February 28, 1944-November 8, 2022

PELLA-Norma J. (Nitzschke-Hall) Petersen of Pella, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA, passed away Tuesday in Pella at the age of 78 years. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12th at 1:00 pm, Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery – Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel in Waterloo followed by inurnment. Full obituary may be found at vandykduven.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to teach your children to persevere and never give up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News