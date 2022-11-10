PELLA-Norma J. (Nitzschke-Hall) Petersen of Pella, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA, passed away Tuesday in Pella at the age of 78 years. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12th at 1:00 pm, Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery – Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel in Waterloo followed by inurnment. Full obituary may be found at vandykduven.com.