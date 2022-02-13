June 7, 1928-January 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Norma J. Crisman, 93, of Waterloo and formerly of Dallas, Texas, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born June 7, 1928, in Nashua, the daughter of George and Jessie (Peterson) Richards.

Norma graduated from Waterloo West High School.

She married James E. Crisman on September 7, 1947 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on December 9, 2006.

She directed the Candy Striper program at Schoitz Hospital and was a Welcome Wagon Lady for many years. Norma received her real estate license in Waterloo in 1980 and moved to Texas in 1983. There she worked as an office administrator for RE/MAX until retiring in 2000.

In 2007, Norma returned to Waterloo. She had been a greeter for many Waterloo/Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce events. She also enjoyed volunteering for various charity events and playing bridge with friends.

Survived by her son, Mark Crisman of Yantis, Texas; granddaughter, Stacy Brotemarkle of Frisco, Texas; and great-granddaughter, Reese Brotemarkle

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Susan Marie; son, Kirk James Crisman; and two brothers, Gordon and Clyde Richards.

Graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorials: directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

