(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Norma I. Sanders, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.

She was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Iowa City, daughter of Everett and Lois (Wilaby) Brown. She married Lorenz Sanders on April 22, 1958.

When Norma was younger she worked in laundry services but went on to Rockwell Collins for 25 years.

Survived by: her husband; children, Brenda (Steve) Thune of Waterloo, Deb Curley (Tom Peifer) of Cedar Rapids, and Theresa “Fuzz” Tatro of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann Floyd of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jo Patrick of Oklahoma, and Steven (Karol) Brown of Covington; in-laws, Tina Brown of Nebraska and Ronald Benson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Jerry White; siblings, Glen, Robert and Frank Brown, and Sharon Benson; son-in-law, Edward Tatro, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Lyle Floyd and Calvin Patrick.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with burial at Linwood Cemetery, both Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

She loved visiting with friends during Sunday morning breakfast at various restaurants. Norma and Lorenz had an open door policy at their home. Everyone was welcome and their home was your home. Norma will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Feb 25
Funeral Services
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:30AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
