(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Norma I. Sanders, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.
She was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Iowa City, daughter of Everett and Lois (Wilaby) Brown. She married Lorenz Sanders on April 22, 1958.
When Norma was younger she worked in laundry services but went on to Rockwell Collins for 25 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her husband; children, Brenda (Steve) Thune of Waterloo, Deb Curley (Tom Peifer) of Cedar Rapids, and Theresa “Fuzz” Tatro of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann Floyd of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jo Patrick of Oklahoma, and Steven (Karol) Brown of Covington; in-laws, Tina Brown of Nebraska and Ronald Benson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Jerry White; siblings, Glen, Robert and Frank Brown, and Sharon Benson; son-in-law, Edward Tatro, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Lyle Floyd and Calvin Patrick.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with burial at Linwood Cemetery, both Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
She loved visiting with friends during Sunday morning breakfast at various restaurants. Norma and Lorenz had an open door policy at their home. Everyone was welcome and their home was your home. Norma will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
520 Wilson Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
10:30AM
520 Wilson Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.