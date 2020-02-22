(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Norma I. Sanders, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.

She was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Iowa City, daughter of Everett and Lois (Wilaby) Brown. She married Lorenz Sanders on April 22, 1958.

When Norma was younger she worked in laundry services but went on to Rockwell Collins for 25 years.

Survived by: her husband; children, Brenda (Steve) Thune of Waterloo, Deb Curley (Tom Peifer) of Cedar Rapids, and Theresa “Fuzz” Tatro of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann Floyd of Cedar Rapids, Mary Jo Patrick of Oklahoma, and Steven (Karol) Brown of Covington; in-laws, Tina Brown of Nebraska and Ronald Benson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Jerry White; siblings, Glen, Robert and Frank Brown, and Sharon Benson; son-in-law, Edward Tatro, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Lyle Floyd and Calvin Patrick.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with burial at Linwood Cemetery, both Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.