Norma I. Bird

(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Norma Ilene Bird, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 9, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Lamont, daughter of Amos B. and Florence E. (Short) Flaucher. She married Dr. Richard James Bird on June 9, 1956, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1999.
Norma graduated from Hazleton High School in 1949 and earn multiple degrees from Iowa State Teachers College (formerly the State College of Iowa and currently the University of Northern Iowa.) She taught a combination third- and fourth-grade class at Brandon for a year, taught at Orange Township for four years, and in 1958 continued her teaching career by transferring to the Waterloo Community Schools. She was almost exclusively at Castle Hill and Edison Schools, usually as a second-grade teacher. Norma retired from Edison in 1996. She also had various summer or seasonal jobs, including on the switch board at DX Sunray Oil Co., the stationery counter on the main floor of Black’s Department Store and the Gates Park Playground doing craft projects with the neighborhood children.
Norma received numerous professional honors including, Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education.
Survived by: her son, Robert William Bird of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a brother, Lawrence “Jack” Flaucher; and two sisters, Marlys Verbeck and Velma Falck
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Norma also enjoyed vegetable gardening of tomatoes and pole beans. Canning — especially peaches and pickles. Baking pies including rhubarb, pumpkin, mulberry, and pecan. She liked to watch real-life murder mysteries and used to do jigsaw puzzles. She always enjoyed reading for learning and informational purposes.
