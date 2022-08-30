August 28, 1939-August 28, 2022

Norma Hepler, 83, died on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

Norma was born on August 28, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland, to her father Morton Gibson and birth mother Susie Fisher.

She married Elmer Ray Hepler on April 2, 1956, in Covington, Virginia. He died June 24, 2006.

Norma worked at Powers Manufacturing for 20 years as a seamstress, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Bridge of Hope Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, crocheting, and sewing. She loved spending time with her family.

Norma is survived by her son Alvin (LaDonna) Hepler of Fairbank; daughters Beverly (Sonny) Rust of Elk Run Heights and Charlean (Denny) Weber of Jesup; 9 grandchildren: Misty (Kevin) Dixon of Independence, Shane (Kara) Hepler of Jesup, Tyler (Brandy) Hepler of Jesup, Travis (Kayla) Hepler of Volga, Ben (Jennifer) Rust of Moscow Mills, MO, Abbi (Joshua) Grapp of Waterloo, Lisa King (Jimmy Connell) of Waterloo, Lyndie Decker (Todd Rowell) of Hudson, and Danielle Ungs of Evansdale; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Lester Gibson and Gene Gibson‚ both of Virginia, and Jeff Gibson of Oklahoma and sisters, Barbie Hinkle and Phyllis Hunt, both of Virginia. Also, her angel and caregiver Angela Wilkens.

Preceded by her parents Morton and Faye Gibson; her husband; grandchildren Mike Ungs Jr. and Kayla Decker; a brother Bud Gibson and sisters Dot Grimes and June Toombs.

Services officiated by niece Mary Hepler: 11:00 AM, Friday, September 2 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo with burial at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 1 at the funeral home.

Memorials to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.