Norma Brody

(1931-2019)

WATERLOO — Norma A. Brody, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Corwith, IA, daughter of Julius and Alice Olson Hanson. She married James Brody on Aug. 31, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua.

Norma graduated from Renwick High School and Gates Business College. She worked for Blue Cross-Blue Shield and Pioneer Delta Dental, both in Des Moines and Hinson Manufacturing and J.C. Penney’s, both in Waterloo.

She was a member of Central Christian Church, Waterloo.

Survived by: her husband; her children, Becky (Jack) Hiatt of Waterloo, Emmet (Becky) Brody of West Des Moines, Cal (Ardelle) Brody of Denver and Ann (Stan Feldhacker) Brody of Greenfield; 12 grandchildren, Jenny (Kurt) Boevers of Cedar Falls, Jack Hiatt of Waterloo, Heather Brody of Cedar Falls, Amy (Matt) Spinler ofRochester, Minn., Dave (Jess) Hansen of Cedar Falls, Holly (Kyle) Matthias of Denver, Vanessa Brody of West Des Moines, Heidi (Aaron) Homan of Denver, Aaron (Kelsey) Brody of West Des Moines, Laura (Cliff) Carlson of River Falls, Wis., Leona (Harold) Pliss of Ashland, Wis., and Susan Feldhacker of Traer; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin (LaVonne) Hanson of Overland Park‚ Kan.; a sister-in-law, Connie (LaVerne) Drewes; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Ralph Hanson; and sisters Marjorie Bennett and Dorothy Dilley.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Norma loved watching the Cubs, fishing, playing cards, any home DIY project, buying gifts at Christmastime, and baking everything sweet. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

