HUDSON — Norma L. Fossler Potts Boysen, 89, of Waterloo and Hudson, died Sunday, July 29, at Martin Health Center of Western Home Community.
She was born July 6, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Wells Kimball Fossler and Ella Croot Fossler. She married George Donald Potts on June 27, 1948. They later divorced in 1976. She married Harlan (Herb) R. Boysen on July 27, 1993; he died Jan. 25, 2013.
Norma graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1948. Prior to her first marriage, she worked at Mid Continent Petroleum Co. She and her first husband owned and operated the Piccadilly Tap in Waterloo and the Cardinal Lounge and Triangle Tap in Hudson. She also cooked at various local restaurants.
Norma was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and formerly a member of the Community Church of Hudson.
Survived by: three sons, George W. (Diane) Potts of North Liberty, Jeffery C. (Lynn) Potts of Zephyrhills, Fla., and James D. (Stephanie) Potts of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Carolyn E. (Alan) Clausman of Guttenberg and Erlene M. (Jeff) Rhoades and Kelly L. (Martin) Bevard, both of Hudson; three stepsons, Phil (Phyllis) Boysen of Boise, Idaho, Bob (Susan) Boysen of Olathe, Kan., and Curt Boysen of Elk River, Minn.; four stepdaughters, Norma Peters of Cedar Falls, Linda McIntryre of Indiana, Nancy Fisher of Parkersburg and Mary (Larry) Coffee of New Hartford; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a grandson, Scott Rhoades; two sisters, Avis Dense and Florence Mehlhorn; and a brother, Wells F. Fossler.
Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour prior to service at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking. When she was active, she especially loved ballroom dancing. She and her second husband, Harlan, met at the Electric Park Ballroom and continued dancing there until 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.