Norma A. Spurgeon

(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Norma Ann Spurgeon, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Western Home Communities – Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.
She was born March 1, 1926, in Freeport, Ill., daughter of Louis P. and Clara M. (Soldati) Marietta. She married Dorse Spurgeon on May 24, 1952, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Feb. 7, 1993.
Norma graduated in 1944 from St. Mary’s in Waterloo and was employed in the lunch program at St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Waterloo and St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survived by: five children, Mark (Cheryl) Spurgeon of Kansas City, Mo., Neal Spurgeon of Des Moines, Marietta (Robert) Sienko of Woodstock, Ga., Karen (Bill) Mackey of Cedar Falls, and Paul (Caroline) Spurgeon of Hastings, Minn.; six grandchildren, Kristen (Daniel) Williams, Megan (Tyler) Ruane, Sarah (Brian) Hoyer, Adam Mackey, Mary Sienko and Kallista Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Dawson and Ashton Ruane; and a brother, Louis (Adele) Marietta of Camarillo, Calif.
Preceded in death by: a son, Wane Spurgeon.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
