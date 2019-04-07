(1938-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Norma A. Nesset, 81, of Davenport, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 26.
She was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Decorah, daughter of John and Alice (Gilbertson) Thompson. She married Harlen Nesset on June 30, 1954, in Decorah; he preceded her in death on April 26, 2002.
Survived by: her children, Hope (Roger) Knebel of Waterloo and Calvin (Bonnie) Nesset of Davenport; a brother, James “Jim” (Jenny) Thompson of Decorah; two grandchildren, JD (Erin) Nesset of Lynn Center, Ill., and Wade (Justine) Nesset of Kingsland, Ga.; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Ardyce and her husband, Harlen.
Services: will be held at later date. Per her wishes she will be cremated. Runge Mortuary will be assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Norma loved spending time in Arizona with her husband, Harlen. They enjoyed seeing the blooming cacti in the desert and their favorite spot at the foot of Superstition Mountain. She also cherished spending time with her family and playing Bingo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.