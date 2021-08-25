May 23, 1928-August 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Noreen R. Roth, 93, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Good Neighbor Society Retirement Community in Manchester, Iowa. Noreen was born May 23, 1928 in Edgewood, Iowa, the daughter of Robert & Dorothy (Vanter) Walker. She married Harold Roth on February 14, 1955 in Waterloo. Noreen was a beautician for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Livingston of Cedar Falls; and three nieces, Mitzi (Rudy Sprenger) Livingston of Fredericksburg, Iowa, Paula (Michael Salow) Livingston of Urbana, Iowa and Roberta (Michael Meisinger) Livingston of Chicago, Illinois.

Noreen was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, Donald Walker.

Services will 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial in Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be directed to Paula Livingston, % of Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.