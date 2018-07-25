Norbert Webb

LA PORTE CITY – Norbert Andrew Webb, 71, of La Porte City, died Monday, July 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, following a short battle with cancer.
He was born June 27, 1947, in Charles City, son of Regina Lensing Webb Wilharm and the stepson of Dorlan Wilharm. He married Sandra Knock. They were later divorced. He married Carrie “Cookie” Timmer on May 12, 2001, in Nashua.
Norb graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1965 and was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the U. S. Army. He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 33 years, retiring in 1998.
Norb was a hobby farmer, raising cattle.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Doug Webb of La Porte City and Chad (Cindy) Webb of North Liberty; two stepsons, Ray (Jennifer) Timmer and Mike (Janan) Timmer, both of La Porte City; 13 grandchildren, Micah Webb, Chris Webb, Zach Webb, Colton Hoeppner, Carter Webb, Cooper Webb, Morgan Purdy, Jake (Cristen) Timmer, Michael Timmer, Ashley (Charity) Heller, Austin Timmer, Andrew Timmer and Allison Timmer; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Purdy, Branch Purdy, Joshua Timmer and Myra Heller; three brothers, Everett (Sue) Webb of Pineville, Mo., Sam (Glenda, deceased) Wilharm of Clarksville and Lynn Wilharm of Waverly; a sister, Lynette (Dave) Pruisner of Shell Rock; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Judy Hewitt of Parkersburg; many nieces and nephews; and his Minnesota friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant sister, Marietta Wilharm; an infant great-granddaughter, Grace Timmer; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Harrington and Buzz and Donna Monnahan.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the American Lutheran Church, with burial in Westview Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by San Diego American Legion Post 207 and the U. S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to American Cancer Society or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and gardening.
