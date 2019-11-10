{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Norbert J. Fliss, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 8, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Charles W. and Lillian Bahl Fliss. He attended West High School Waterloo, before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961. Norb served in the USMC Reserves for 28 years retiring with the highest rank for an enlisted Marine of Master Gunnery Sergeant.

His career highlights include serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during the Cuban Missile Crisis as well as three tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Marines, he worked at the John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo as a security guard, retiring in 1992, after 30 years of service.

Survivors: a daughter, Mary and five grandchildren, Samantha, Jesse, Derrick, Krystal and Thad,and five great-grandchildren, all of Waterloo; a son-in-law; A.J. Schall Sr. of Newark, Del.; and two grandsons, A.J. Jr. and Nathaniel; three brothers, Ronald Fliss of Cedar Falls, Robert (Pam) Fliss of Tucson, Ariz., and Michael (Harriet) Fliss of Spirit Lake; a special friend, Mary Ann Resigner of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceeded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Teri Fliss Schall; and three sisters, Geraldine (Gary) Denny, Karen (Gary) Poppe, and Mary Ann Fliss, in infancy.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m., at St. Ansgar Luthern Church, 122 W. 11th St., Waterloo, with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to St. Ansgar Luthern Church.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Norb enjoyed fishing, shooting trap/skeet at Elk’s, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a faithful friend to everyone, loved to laugh and lived his life in keeping with the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis.

