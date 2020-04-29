Norbert H. Gilbert
(1929-2020)

PLAINFIELD -- Norbert Henry Gilbert, 90, of Plainfield, died Sunday, April 26, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born July 4, 1929, on a farm near North Washington, son of Henry and Amalia (Glaser) Gilbert. He married June Townsend on April 25, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. Norb worked at several factories before he started farming in the New Hampton area and later moved to a farm near Plainfield. He then started his own building moving/straightening business, and also owned a sawmill. He retired in 2002.

Survivors: his wife of Waverly; seven sons, Michael Gilbert of Westlake, Ohio, Randy (Jan) Gilbert of Floyd, Don (Barb) Gilbert of Waverly, Kevin (Kendra) Gilbert of Ionia, Wayne (Joy) Gilbert of Tripoli, Duane (Elda) Gilbert of Clarksville, Rich (Rhonda) Gilbert of Tripoli; five daughters, Peg (Gene) Saienga of Round Rock, Texas, Barb Albrecht of Oregon, Wis., LeAnne (Duane Baker) Gilbert of San Salvador, El Salvador, Lori (Steve) Gee of Independence, Brenda Gilbert of Brookefield, Wis.; a son-in-law, John Platte; 33 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harry (Pat) Gilbert of New Hampton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Alvin (Pat) Gilbert; four sisters, Mary Ann (Pat) Skeleton, Agnes (Virgil) Lentz, Marciele (Herb) Christoph, Doris (Louie) Haskovec; a daughter, Amy Platte; and two daughters-in-law, Mary Gilbert, and Beva Gilbert.

Services: will be held at a later date. Haugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, Nashua, is assisting the family.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a church of your choice.

Online condolences at https://www.hugebackfuneralhome.com/

He loved playing cards — anything from Euchre to 500 to Up and Down the River -- and he taught his kids and grandchildren all the games. His children put it best when they said, “Family was everything, and June, his wife, was his life.”

To plant a tree in memory of Norbert Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

