Norbert H. Gilbert

(1929-2020)

PLAINFIELD -- Norbert Henry Gilbert, 90, of Plainfield, died Sunday, April 26, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born July 4, 1929, on a farm near North Washington, son of Henry and Amalia (Glaser) Gilbert. He married June Townsend on April 25, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. Norb worked at several factories before he started farming in the New Hampton area and later moved to a farm near Plainfield. He then started his own building moving/straightening business, and also owned a sawmill. He retired in 2002.

Survivors: his wife of Waverly; seven sons, Michael Gilbert of Westlake, Ohio, Randy (Jan) Gilbert of Floyd, Don (Barb) Gilbert of Waverly, Kevin (Kendra) Gilbert of Ionia, Wayne (Joy) Gilbert of Tripoli, Duane (Elda) Gilbert of Clarksville, Rich (Rhonda) Gilbert of Tripoli; five daughters, Peg (Gene) Saienga of Round Rock, Texas, Barb Albrecht of Oregon, Wis., LeAnne (Duane Baker) Gilbert of San Salvador, El Salvador, Lori (Steve) Gee of Independence, Brenda Gilbert of Brookefield, Wis.; a son-in-law, John Platte; 33 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harry (Pat) Gilbert of New Hampton.