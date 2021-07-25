NoraJean Csukker

January 16, 1947-July 23, 2021

WATERLOO-NoraJean Csukker, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born January 16, 1947 in Waterloo, daughter of Bruce and Evelyn Shaulis Graham.

NoraJean graduated from Orange High School in 1965. She worked for Sunray DX in the office until they moved to Oklahoma. She later worked in the Circulation Department of the Waterloo Courier, ran various motor routes and was a home health care provider. She was a Clerk Typist for the Black Hawk County for 20 years, retiring due to health issues in 2005. She worked in the Recorders, Election, Conservators, Youth Shelter, Auditor and Child Support Recovery Offices.

She loved the outdoors and wildlife, her flower garden, had a great interest in trains and an avid fan of the Waterloo Black Hawks. Her passion was time spent with her grandkids.

Survivors include: her son, Craig (Emily) Williams of Independence; two grandsons, Caleb and Preston Williams; a step-son, Robert Csukker of Oak Grove, Missouri; and a step-daughter, Pamela Davidson of Lawrence, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by: a cousin, Robert Kling.