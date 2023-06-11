January 10, 1930-June 8, 2023

Nora Lee Rickert passed away at home on June 8, 2023 while under great Cedar Valley Hospice Care.

Nora was born to Lawrence Gaylord Kilbourne and Dorothy Ellen Wallen Kilbourne in Lone Tree, Iowa on January 10, 1930. After graduating from Lone Tree High School she attended Iowa Wesleyan College for the two year teaching program and graduated in 1951. She married Gordon Frank Rickert in San Antonio, Texas and after her husband left the Air Force they lived in Reinbeck, Iowa for a short time before moving to the farm 5 miles northeast of Hudson where she lived until 1979. Her final years were in the City of Hudson.

Nora worked for Montgomery Wards for a few years but her greatest accomplishment was raising 5 children. She ferried the kids 5 miles to and from all sporting practices and events while keeping up with a very busy household and various jobs that come with farm life. She was a great cook and passed on many of her recipes to her children and grandchildren. She also loved to eat out in restaurants and always said that eating was one of life’s enjoyments.

Nora loved watching all levels of sports especially if a grandchild or great grandchild were participating. She always bragged that she could spot a natural athlete a mile away. Like many in the family she was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. She was an avid reader and read one to two books a week. She had an eye for interior design and clothes and loved to shop.

Her grandchildren and their activities throughout their lives were a joy to her. Whether it was a sporting or school event or just providing a place after school for homework, snacks, or playtime, she was always available. She was generous, compassionate, and loyal and she was proud of all of them.

Nora is survived by 4 children: Ellen (Hudson), Leigh White (Chuck) Central City, Iowa, Frank Rickert (Mary) Waterloo, and Andy Rickert (Melanie) Hudson, Iowa, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a sister Jane Lutz in Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, her husband Gordon, and her daughter Kathy Andorf.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, Iowa. Private Interment will be at Hudson Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Cedar Valley Hospice Service in her name and condolences may be sent to Rickert Family PO Box 333 Hudson, Iowa 50643.