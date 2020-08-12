Nora A. Greer Phillips

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1951-2020)

Waterloo—Nora Ann Greer Phillips was born in Attala County on October 26, 1951 to the late Jessie “Chunk” and Leora Greer in Sallis, Mississippi. She celebrated her eternal homegoing on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital.

She attended Long Creek Public School in Sallis, MS. She was dedicated and hard worker. She worked at Lauren Lamp and Interstate Industries. She accepted Christ at an early age at New Center Ridge Baptist Church in Sallis, MS. Where she served as The President of the Choir. She later joined St Mark Baptist Church in Waterloo, IA. Where she served as The President and Founder of Pastor Aide, President of the Choir and A Member of the Mission. She remained a faithful member until her homegoing.

Nora Ann leaves to cherish her precious memories, a devoted husband: Luther J Phillips; a loving mother: Leora Greer Sallis, MS; three children: Jesse Anthony Greer Sallis, MS, Tiffie Nicole Greer Waterloo, IA, Antonio Lee Greer Waterloo, IA; ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Jesse Greer, two brothers: WC Greer and Jesse James Greer.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. Homegoing Celebration is 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel 3146 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Memorials may be directed to the family at 310 Conger St. Waterloo, Iowa, where they will receive friends. Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.

