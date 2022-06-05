August 24, 1926-April 30, 2022

Nona Lucielle Christopher, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.

She was born on August 24, 1926, in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Berniece (Wendling) Miller. On July 15, 1944, Nona married Kenneth R. Christopher in Mason City, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2011. Until retirement, Nona worked just about everywhere in Waterloo, mostly in retail or administration. She and Kenny started two businesses, a concession at the National Dairy Cattle Congress and a Dairy Sweet in Waterloo.

Nona was an avid Mahjong player and loved to play cards, either with her card groups or at the casinos. She was also a fantastic cook and always fed her family well. In the mid-fifties, Nona and Kenny took up square dancing followed by round dancing, dancing two to three nights a week. They also enjoyed spending time with friends camping, boating, and motorcycling. They retired in 1987 and wintered in Mesa, Arizona for many years.

Nona is survived by her two sons, Curtis (Jane) Christopher of Des Moines and James (Shan Koehler) Christopher of Vonore, TN; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded by her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law, Carol Christopher.

A Celebration of Life will be June 10, 2022, at the Diamond Event Center at Western Home Communities. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 4:00 p.m. Guests are requested to wear masks. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.