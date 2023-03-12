November 9, 1983-March 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Nolan Otto DeWall, 39, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from a heart condition.

He was born November 9, 1983, in Pocahontas, son of David and Barbara (Schott) DeWall.

Nolan attended Pocahontas Catholic School and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 2002. He received degrees in Sales and Agricultural Mechanics from NICC in Calmar in 2004.

He moved to the Cedar Falls area and met Amanda Kluver in 2005. They were married on June 28, 2008 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. Together they made their home in the Cedar Falls area.

Nolan was passionate about farming, raising cattle and boating. He was a dedicated husband and father who worked hard throughout his life and was always willing to help those in need. Family was everything to him; he especially loved spending time with his two young sons. Nolan enjoyed life and brought joy to those around him.

Survived by his wife, Amanda DeWall of Cedar Falls; sons, Mason and Sawyer DeWall at home; parents, David & Barbara DeWall of Pocahontas; siblings, Ethan (Kara) DeWall of Dike, Tyler (Selena) DeWall of Waverly, and Kallie (Mark) Stambaugh of Waterloo; parents-in-law, Terry & Sandy Kluver of Carroll; sisters-in-law, Ashley (Eric) Betts of Urbandale and Alyssa (Joe) Fruchtenicht of Dike; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter; infant brother, Travis; grandparents; uncles; aunt; and a cousin.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701)

Services: 10:30 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park

Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a memorial fund that has been set up for his two sons.