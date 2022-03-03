Nolan H. Pryor Jr, age 77, passed away at home on February 27, 2022. Nolan was born in La Crosse Wisconsin, in December 1944, the eldest son of Nolan H. Pryor Sr and Josie ( Oium ) Pryor. He graduated West High School, Waterloo in 1963 and began working at John Deere. He was drafted into the Vietnam War, combat missions until honorably discharged. Nolan married Debra Dinnebier and later divorced. Nolan is survived by son, Leroy, daughter Crystal, grandsons Tyler, Tanner, Gavin, great granddaughter Kennedy, and brother Allen. Nolan requested no service or memorials.
