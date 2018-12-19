WATERLOO — Nola S. Fagerlind, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 17, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born April 14, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Cleo Sams Dale. She married Robert Hansen; he preceded her in death in 1986. She married Dean Fagerlind on March 23, 1991, at St. Paul Church of Christ in Denver.
She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1949. Nola worked in the office at Rath Packing Co.; Waterloo Schools; and for Drs. Hall, Conklin, Vemulapalli and Persia. She was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her husband, Dean Fagerlind of Waterloo; five sons, Robert Hansen and Chris Hansen, both of Waterloo, Steve (Beth) Fagerlind of Fairbank, Mike (Ann) Fagerlind of Peosta and Joe (Connie) Fagerlind, Corona, Calif.; a daughter, Cathy Hansen of Louisville, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita Sage of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her sister, Glenita Vroman.
Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Friendship Village Cove Lounge, 3720 Village Place, Door C, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Waterloo First United Methodist Church or Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
