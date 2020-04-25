Nola R. Roeding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1956-2020

ALLISON -- Nola Rae Roeding, 63, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 22, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St.Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn.

She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Waterloo, to Darrell and Lonney (Dams) Chevalier. Nola married Harold Roeding on June 9, 1973, in Hudson. Nola trained German shepherds for many years.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Jeremy (Ami) Roeding of Denver; a daughter, Colleen (James Junior) Martindale of Parkersburg; grandchildren, James III (Jasmen) Martindale of Parkersburg, Lexi (Cole) Ross of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Hannah Roeding of Denver, Joseph (Lauren Bixby) Martindale of Aplington, and Julieann Martindale of Parkersburg; a great-grandson, James Martindale IV; siblings, Marie Wulf of Waterloo, Sharon (David) Mathews of Englewood, Colo., Danny (Joy) Chevalier of Tampa, Fla., Diana Bergmeier of Cedar Falls, Dean (Joy) Chevalier of Waterloo, and Carrell (Steve) Fiala of Spirit Lake; her stepfather-in-law, Darwin Simmons of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Gerald) Rubino, and Marlene (David) Wickenkamp; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her mother-in-law, MaryAnn Simmons; her father-in-law, Harold Roeding; and two nephews.