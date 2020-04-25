Nola R. Roeding

(1956-2020)
ALLISON -- Nola Rae Roeding, 63, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 22, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St.Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn.
She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Waterloo, to Darrell and Lonney (Dams) Chevalier. Nola married Harold Roeding on June 9, 1973, in Hudson. Nola trained German shepherds for many years.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Jeremy (Ami) Roeding of Denver; a daughter, Colleen (James Junior) Martindale of Parkersburg; grandchildren, James III (Jasmen) Martindale of Parkersburg, Lexi (Cole) Ross of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Hannah Roeding of Denver, Joseph (Lauren Bixby) Martindale of Aplington, and Julieann Martindale of Parkersburg; a great-grandson, James Martindale IV; siblings, Marie Wulf of Waterloo, Sharon (David) Mathews of Englewood, Colo., Danny (Joy) Chevalier of Tampa, Fla., Diana Bergmeier of Cedar Falls, Dean (Joy) Chevalier of Waterloo, and Carrell (Steve) Fiala of Spirit Lake; her stepfather-in-law, Darwin Simmons of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Gerald) Rubino, and Marlene (David) Wickenkamp; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her mother-in-law, MaryAnn Simmons; her father-in-law, Harold Roeding; and two nephews.
Services: Private family services will be held with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bristow. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Nola's family.
Memorials: to the family at P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
She enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren and watching the Boston Celtics. She loved horse-back riding and had a passion for horses her entire life. Nola's three main loves and most important things to her were God, family and horses; her dogs being a close third.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.