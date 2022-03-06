February 11, 1925-March 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Nola A. Kelly, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Western Home Communities – Thuesen Cottage.

She was born February 11, 1925, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Dale and Juanita (Flin) McLarnan. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1942. On December 16, 1945, she married Howard Kelly in Cedar Falls. She worked as a secretary for the University of Northern Iowa before retiring in 1987. In her spare time, Nola volunteered with the United Methodist Women of Cedar Falls.

Nola is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (John) Smith of Waterloo; son, Steven (Teri) Kelly of Cedar Falls; sister, Norma Kay England of Grundy Center; two grandchildren, Monte (Erica) Kelly and Christy (A.J. Manfull) Kelly; four great-grandchildren: Lincoln Manfull, Dallas Manfull, Ellis and Jackson Kelly; two step-grandchildren, Tarra (Kevin) Geertman and Dustin (Tana) Rawdon; and two step-great-grandchildren, Nora Geertman and Crosby Rawdon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Donald E. McLarnan.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.