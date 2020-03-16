Noelle C. Patton

(1999-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Noelle Christine Patton, 20, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 14, at home.

She was born Aug. 31, 1999, in Xiangtan City, China, daughter of Philip Patton and Paula Gilroy.

Noelle graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She was a student at the University of Northern Iowa where she studied history and anthropology and worked as a student assistant in the history department. She was also employed as a hostess and server at Tony’s La Pizzeria in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her parents of Cedar Falls; a sister, Elise Patton of Cedar Falls; and an aunt, Christine Gilroy of Clarks Summit, Pa.

Preceded in death by: grandparents, Paul and Joyce Gilroy; and grandmother, Juanita Lorentzen.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Richardson Funeral Service with visitation for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials: to the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehab Project (2027 S. Union Road, Cedar Falls).

Noelle was a wonderful child much beloved by her family and all who knew her. She was a smart, strong-willed adventurous soul. She loved horses, wildlife, her snakes and her special dog, Lance. May she now finally embrace the beautiful, talented, strong and intelligent person that was our Noelle.

